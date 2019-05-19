Five die as goods vehicle topples near Vijayapura

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: Five people including three women died and ten others sustained injuries when a goods vehicle that they were travelling in toppled on the outskirts of Kandaganur village, Vijayapura district, on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Aminsaab S (55), Bandgisaab Makashi (55), Bharatava Rakasagi (50), Hussanabi Makashi (45) and Khajabi Sadani (48) who hailed from surrounding villages of Guledgudda, Bagalkot district.

Some of those injured critically were rushed to Bagalkot Government Hospital, while others were taken to Muddebihal taluk government hospital for treatment. According to police, the incident occurred when 15 members from villages around Guledaguda were returning home from Kandaganur where they attended the funeral of a relative.

The driver of the goods vehicle in which they were travelling applied brakes suddenly when the vehicle was travelling at a high speed to avoid colliding with a tipper coming from the opposite direction.