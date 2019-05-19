JDS leader Basavaraj Horatti fires salvo: It’s better to dissolve this government

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: JDS leader and MLC Basavaraj Horatti’s statement on Saturday that it is better to dissolve the coalition government and face assembly elections again, set off a firestorm, with leaders from both parties reacting sharply to the comment and its timing.

“Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is giving good governance, but the coalition partners are not allowing him to work properly, so it is better to dissolve the government and face assembly elections again,” Horatti said in Bagalkot.

The statement by the veteran politician suggests that all is not well between the Congress and JDS leaders, that differences persist in the coalition government and leaders of both parties are unhappy.



Horatti told reporters, “Congress leaders are intolerant and don’t cooperate with the chief minister... In the last one year as CM in this alliance government, bearing all the torture, Kumaraswamy has introduced many public programmes, and waived farm loans. He has tolerated a lot and if Congress leaders fail to cooperate with him, I won’t be surprised if the CM dissolves the government. There are also chances that the governor might dissolve the government citing administrative problems.”

Lashing out at the BJP, Horatti said, “BJP leaders are trying to destabilise the alliance by luring legislators of both parties with huge sums, ever since Kumaraswamy took oath as chief minister. Saffron party leaders are also making all efforts to dissolve the government.” He said he was confident that JDS would get a clear majority if elections are held.

Horatti also slammed Coordination Committee leader Siddaramaiah. “If Siddaramaiah is willing to become CM, why should JDS extend support to him? The Congress high command promised support to Kumaraswamy for the CM’s position, for a period of five years. Now many followers of Siddaramaiah, who are unemployed, are saying that he is their chief minister, which is unacceptable,” he added.