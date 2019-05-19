Karnataka govt banks on borewells to supply water to 2,099 villages

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: With worsening of drought, drinking water is being supplied through tankers to 2,099 villages in the state, revealed Revenue Minister R V Deshpande. Speaking at a press conference after conducting a meeting with officials at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here on Saturday, he said that water is being bought after inviting tenders from high-yielding borewells, to fulfil the drinking water needs.

“It is for the first time in the history that such a huge number of tankers are being used in the district. Tankers have been supplying water in almost all districts except for the five districts of Ramnagar, Kodagu, Dharwad, Gadag and Chamrajanagar. In Belagavi, 196 tankers are supplying water to 193 villages by purchasing water,” Deshpande added.

“Since the model code of conduct was enforced after elections were declared, we did not have the powers to review works being taken up by the authority to tackle water scarcity. However, after the second phase of elections was completed, the Election Commission permitted review of programmes pertaining drought. All officials are working transparently in Belagavi. There is a fund of about `21 crore available with the authority to tackle drought.”

Apart from the supply of water in tankers and fodder banks, 38,000 mini kits of sowing seeds will be provided by the Animal Husbandry department in affected areas.“There is a fodder stock with us that can fulfil requirements of seven weeks, but we have invited tenders for future need,” the minister added.

Earlier, Maharashtra government agreed to release water to Krishna basin in Karnataka, which could have fulfilled drinking water needs of people in the region.

However, the neighbouring government did not do so. “As per their demand, we have accepted their memorandum of Understanding ‘water for water’ deal,” he said.

Enough funds to tackle drought, says minister

Belagavi: Revenue Minister R V Deshpande who visited Belagavi on Saturday to review the drought situation, also visited Tambal lake, which is being de-silted under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme at Honaga Gram Panchayat limits He interacted with MNREGA workers and highlighted measures taken by his government under the scheme to avoid migration of villagers. “There is no shortage of funds to tackle the drought situation. If required, more funds will be released. It is predicted that there will be deficit rainfall in Karnataka this year.” he added.