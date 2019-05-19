Man sends pictures of his ‘dead body,’ creates panic in Davanagere

Arpitha I By

Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: In a bizarre incident, a youth has landed in police station after sending photos of his own ‘dead body’ to his parents in Davanagere. He created his own murder story to scare his friends who quarrelled with him over possession of a smartphone.

The 23-year-old youth has been identified as Parashuram, a mason and resident of Yellamma Nagar 12th Cross in the city.

The drama unfolded when a photo of ‘dead body’ lying in a pool of ‘blood’ went viral social media. The people of the city were scared to see the photo as the city has witnessed three murders in the last few days. The fourth ‘murder’ had literally sent a shiver down the spines of the residents.

The police said that Parashuram had quarrelled with his friends over a smartphone they had accidentally discovered. Parashuram’s friends were demanding that he handover the smartphone to them. A reluctant Parashuram was also scared that his friends would beat him up. Wanting to keep the smartphone for himself but afraid of his friends at the same time, Parashuram decided to create an act of his own murder and scare his friends.

To create the scene, Parashuram had poured tomato ketchup and kumkuma water on him and clicked a photo of him lying in the 'pool of blood'. He then sent the photo to his parents. The scared parents approached Extension police station and filed a missing complaint on Saturday. The police launched a search for the ‘body’. With the help of the mobile tower signal, police traced the ‘body’ of Parashuram who was found very well alive and unharmed.

The cops arrested him for this bizarre act.

PSI Veerabasappa told The New Indian Express that Parashuram framed this plot to fool his friends and to create panic. “Parashuram must have watched some Kannada movies to come up with a story plot like this. This is a mischievous and wrong thing to do. The police department staff searched the whole day for him with wholehearted efforts. Such incidents will not be entertained anymore. As his parents are poor and were crying in front of the station we have warned him and let him off,” Veerabasappa added.

Veerabasappa said that after investigating the reason for his mischief, the police closed the case.