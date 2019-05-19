Political bigwigs pay homage to Sambhajirao Patil

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Several political leaders and distinguished personalities took his last sight and paid homage to former MLA Sambhajirao Patil who expired on Friday at KLE Hospital following multiple organ failure.

Revenue Minister R V Deshpande, who was in Belagavi to review the drought situation, visited the hospital in the morning to pay homage to the late MLA. “He worked with confidence all his life during which he faced many a struggle. His contribution to the development of the city as its mayor during four terms is invaluable.

Belagavi has lost a good leader,” Deshpande said. At noon, Irrigation Minister D K Shivakumar participated in the last rights of late Sambhajirao Patil. After offering a wreath, Shivakumar said he had lost a good friend.