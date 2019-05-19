Home States Karnataka

Political bigwigs pay homage to Sambhajirao Patil

After offering a wreath, Shivakumar said he had lost a good friend. 

Published: 19th May 2019 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Several political leaders and distinguished personalities took his last sight and paid homage to former MLA Sambhajirao Patil who expired on Friday at KLE Hospital following multiple organ failure.

Revenue Minister R V Deshpande, who was in Belagavi to review the drought situation, visited the hospital in the morning to pay homage to the late MLA. “He worked with confidence all his life during which he faced many a struggle. His contribution to the development of the city as its mayor during four terms is invaluable.

Belagavi has lost a good leader,” Deshpande said. At noon, Irrigation Minister D K Shivakumar participated in the last rights of late Sambhajirao Patil. After offering a wreath, Shivakumar said he had lost a good friend. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sambhajirao Patil Belagavi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp