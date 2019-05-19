Home States Karnataka

This Class 7 student is doing her bit to increase green cover

Concerned at rising temperature and acute water crisis in Mangaluru, this teenage girl has launched a mission to plant saplings in and around the city along with her ‘Green Warriors’. 

Published: 19th May 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Divya Cutinha
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Concerned at rising temperature and acute water crisis in Mangaluru, this teenage girl has launched a mission to plant saplings in and around the city along with her ‘Green Warriors’. 
Hani HR, a Class 7 student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Mudipu, has a mission to increase the tree cover and so far, she has planted more than 200 saplings in and around the city.

A resident of Jeppinamogaru, she was appalled at rampant felling of trees and the increase in infrastructure projects. So, she decided to embark on this campaign.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Hani said, “Three years ago, when I was playing outside my house, I could not bear the extreme heat. So I asked my mother why the weather was so terrible. My parents told me it was all because of global warming. So to prevent it I decided to plant saplings with the help of my parents.” She started the initiative in her own house. But as there was not enough space at her rented house, she somehow wanted to continue the drive for a green Mangaluru.

“So we decided to plant saplings in houses having more space and create awareness among people, especially during our vacation. My friends too joined in this initiative and we have a team called ‘Green Warriors’ consisting of 25 members. With our pocket money and a little financial support from our parents, we bought medicinal and fruit saplings from the nursery and visited houses nearby with charts, spreading awareness on planting saplings.”
 

Green Warriors Green cover Mangaluru

