Tumakaru: Family cooks under tree, 32 suffer bee attack

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: As many as 32 people, including children and women, were injured when a swarm of honeybees attacked them at Venkatapura village near Madhugiri on Sunday.

All of them were rushed to the government hospital and except three, all were discharged after treatment. Three people, including one Vinoda and elderly woman Puttamma, were admitted at the hospital and kept for observation in the ICU.

They were all relatives and one Pothanna of Vajradapura village had organised a function at Obala Narasimha Swami temple on account of their kid’s head tonsuring ceremony.

When they lit firewood to cook food under a tree unmindful of the beehive, the bees got disturbed and started attacking people.

The people ran helter-skelter, but the bees chased and stung them.