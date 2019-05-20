Home States Karnataka

FB post on Godse lands BJP district leader in soup  

 Tumakuru district BJP youth wing president T H Hanumantharaju was ousted from the party for a Facebook post in which he praised Nathuram Godse as a great patriot.

File picture of T H Hanumantharaju seeking the blessings of PM Narendra Modi when the latter visited Tumakuru during assembly polls

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  Tumakuru district BJP youth wing president T H Hanumantharaju was ousted from the party for a Facebook post in which he praised Nathuram Godse as a great patriot. Following the recommendation of the city BJP MLA G B Jyothiganesh, the state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa on Saturday issued an order affecting the dismissal of the young leader. Hanumantharaju has also lost the primary membership of the party.

“He went to the gallows insisting that even his ashes should be immersed in the river Sindhu is a great patriot. His ashes not immersed as yet (SIC),” he had stated in his post.Meanwhile, a few netizens have questioned the action of the state party leadership. “Mr BSY when two of your MPs getting tickets to contest the polls once again despite their harsh statements you have targeted a youth hailing from a backward class community. If you do not mend the ways we will teach you a lesson,(SIC),” wrote Lingaraju, a local resident.

When contacted, Hanumantharaju said: “I am the only party worker to be targeted. They should have issued a notice to me. BJP youth wing leaders from across the state are still with me, and I hoped that the suspension will be revoked.”

T H Hanumantharaju BJP

