Karnataka CM or Delhi role, Modi wave to decide

BENGALURU: The direction that the BJP takes in Karnataka hinges completely on its performance in the Lok Sabha polls as well as the political future of one man, BS Yeddyurappa, because of his continuous efforts at regaining the mantle. Will Yeddyurappa become CM again? Will he have Modi’s backing?

While there is no official word on his future, leaders speak in hushed tones about how it depends on the BJP performance. It is widely expected that if Yeddyurappa can deliver 17-19 seats which he has done in the past, he will most likely remain a key player. According to experts, Yeddyurappa is the catalyst that makes the Modi magic work in Karnataka.

But some disagree and point out that this is Modi’s election, where a rank newcomer like Tejasvi Surya is likely to win, not because of Yeddyurappa but because of Modi. Post results, if the BJP wins 20 seats and the bypolls go in its favour, we are likely to see a bullish BJP attempting to seize power in the state again.

If the NDA does well nationally, as the exit polls predict, Modi-Shah may consider retiring the aging Karnataka leader to the salubrious environment of some Raj Bhavan.

So there could be a change of state BJP leadership. With Yeddyurappa holding two positions; state president and opposition leader, he may have to give up one of the posts. Indications are that he will relinquish the post of state president. BS Yeddyurappa is also over 75-years-old and has not been in the best of health, a major worry for the party unit.

The loss of heavyweight Ananth Kumar has already left a void in the state’s representation at the Centre, but it is unlikely that an aging Yeddyurappa, and not a millenial face, will be used to fill the gap. The stage is in a way set for the emergence of a new state leadership.The emergence of BL Santosh, an RSS organizer, to a more prominent role, is being talked about in hushed tones. This powerful party leader who had been relegated to the shadows, thanks to his rift with Yeddyurappa, could emerge to take a bigger role if the former CM makes way.

If the Congress-

JDS is able to deliver more than half of 28, it will go to town. If the BJP gets less than what it did the last time round, expect big leadership changes. Relatively young faces even,"

Political Analyst, Harish Bijoor

Seeking to make deep inroads into Old Mysore Congress seats like Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Mysore and Hassan in 2019 In Kolar, Chikka-ballapura and Mysore the party might win