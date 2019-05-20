Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Congress all set to roll out 'Bad Cop' avatar post results  

“Now is the time for us to adopt a ‘my way or the highway’ policy for dissenters within the party and a ‘buck up’ policy for our coalition partner,” a Congress leader said.

Published: 20th May 2019

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Exit poll predictions on Sunday, which indicate an abysmal performance for the coalition, is sure to strengthen the Congress’ resolve to make drastic changes. If you aren’t familiar with the ‘Good Cop- Bad Cop’ routine, the Congress in Karnataka may actually give a demonstration post the Lok Sabha election results. For over a year, since the Congress-JD(S) coalition government was formed, the Congress has cautiously played its ‘Good Cop’ part. 

With the Lok Sabha elections- the whole purpose for the coalition in the first place- concluding, the party is all set to roll out the ‘Bad Cop’ avatar. Specifically, after exit polls seem to indicate that allying with the JD(S) has only spelt doom for the Congress dragging its tally down to an abysmal 6-8. If the exit polls are any indication to go by, allying with the JD(S) has neither helped the Congress in its goal of stalling the BJP’s juggernaut, or in strengthening its cadre at the grassroots level.

Come May 23, irrespective of results, the State Congress has decided to be more assertive. With 2:1 as the power-sharing formula, the Congress may seem like the larger, more powerful partner in the coalition. But anyone who has worked with or in the government agrees that the plug lies with the JDS. While the Congress is a hostage of the evolving big picture on the national front, the JDS exerted the upper hand. The rebellion that marred the Congress and the infighting in Mandya, Hassan and Tumakuru during Lok Sabha polls was the fall out of this exertion.

“Now is the time for us to adopt a ‘my way or the highway’ policy for dissenters within the party and a ‘buck up’ policy for our coalition partner,” said a senior Congress leader. After letting HD Kumaraswamy run the show unquestioned for a year, the Congress is all set to tighten its grip.  

At the crux of this new-found confidence are two things. One, the entire purpose of this coalition is now over. Two, the Congress doesn’t mind sitting in the opposition in case the coalition breaks down. In the eventuality of state elections becoming necessary - unlikely according to Congressmen, the party expects to do much better given the supposedly weakened state leadership of the BJP.

Exit Poll Exit poll predictions Congress-JD(S)

