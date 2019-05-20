Tensions rise after hotelier assaults shopkeeper

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A dispute between two businessmen triggered a flare-up of tensions at Mandi Mohalla in the city late on Sunday night. According to a police officer, Vijay who runs a popular non-vegetarian hotel near Sri Nagaraj Talkies punched his neighbouring shopkeeper Noorulla on his face. The latter suffered a cut on his nose.

It led to a tense situation for sometime, with Noorulla’s friends staging a flash protest in front of the police station. Though the police succeeded in convincing them, they insisted that Vijay be arrested. Eventually, police detained Vijay and succeeded in bringing the situation under control. However, as a precautionary measure, adequate police personnel are deputed at Mandi Mohalla.