This 22-voter family from Karnataka has a strong political connect

GUDGERI : For the Sutar family of Gudgeri village of Kundgol taluk in Dharwad, voting is no less than any festival.

The family has 22 eligible voters, and is considered to be the largest vote base in a single family in the taluk. The family members have also been active in local politics.

For four generations, the members of Sutar’s household have been holding key positions in the local governing body.

The family has a total of 30 members.

Incidentally, there are three first-time voters this year. On Sunday, the family members waited for the new voters to arrive from Hubballi. Once they reached, all of them together went for to exercise their franchise.