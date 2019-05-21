All plans in place for counting day in Mandya

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Mandya district administration has made hectic preparations for counting of votes at Government Boys College on May 23. “Who will win from Mandya?” is the big question that is on everyone’s mind ever since Sumalatha decided to throw her hat in the electoral fray. Deputy Commissioner P C Jaffar told reporters on Monday that efforts will be made to complete the counting before noon.

“There will be 22 rounds of counting for Mandya and Maddur constituencies, and 18 rounds for other constituencies. The strongroom will be opened in presence of candidates and political party agents and will be counted on 108 tables involving more than 370 poll staffers in 16 rooms,” he informed.

Since the votes cast during mock polls were not deleted in the EVM provided at booth number 60 in Malavalli constituency, the state election commission has directed to count VVPAT slips. Results will be announced after randomly counting VVPATs of five booths.



Liquor sales have been banned for two days on May 22 and May 23 and prohibitory orders will be implemented across the district.



Security measures are also in place as per directions of the election commission.