Home States Karnataka

All plans in place for counting day in Mandya

The Mandya district administration has made hectic preparations for counting of votes at Government Boys College on May 23.

Published: 21st May 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

EVMs stored for counting in strong room. (Photo | Irfana/EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Mandya district administration has made hectic preparations for counting of votes at Government Boys College on May 23. “Who will win from Mandya?” is the big question that is on everyone’s mind ever since Sumalatha decided to throw her hat in the electoral fray. Deputy Commissioner P C Jaffar told reporters on Monday that efforts will be made to complete the counting before noon.

“There will be 22 rounds of counting for Mandya and Maddur constituencies, and 18 rounds for other constituencies. The strongroom will be opened in presence of candidates and political party agents and will be counted on 108 tables involving more than 370 poll staffers in 16 rooms,” he informed.

Since the votes cast during mock polls were not deleted in the EVM provided at booth number 60 in Malavalli constituency, the state election commission has directed to count VVPAT slips. Results will be announced after randomly counting VVPATs of five booths.

Liquor sales have been banned for two days on May 22 and May 23 and prohibitory orders will be implemented across the district.

Security measures are also in place as per directions of the election commission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mandya EVM Vote Counting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp