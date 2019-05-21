Boeing launches innovation programme

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Boeing on Monday announced the launch of the Boeing University Innovation Leadership Development (BUILD) programme for university students, faculty and early-stage startups.



BUILD will help innovators convert their ideas into viable business offerings that have the potential to shape the future of Indian aerospace and defence.

For BUILD, Boeing has partnered with seven incubators, including Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the others being Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, T-Hub, Hyderabad, and Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneshwar, to select finalists for the BUILD boot camps.



The shortlisted teams will compete at regional level and the finalists will then pitch their ideas to a selection panel of subject matter experts on Boeing Innovation Day in September. The winners will stand a chance to win cash prizes. All through the programme, Boeing mentors and industry experts will interact with the finalists to refine ideas and develop their entrepreneurial skills.

Applicants can submit their ideas in the fields of aerospace, autonomous vehicles, advanced manufacturing, augmented and virtual reality, analytics (artificial intelligence and machine learning), materials, robotics and the Internet of ThingsInterested can apply by visiting www.boeing.co.in/build. Deadline for submissions is June 10.

Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India, said; “With BUILD, we are creating a platform for students and entrepreneurs to not only benefit from our vast experience and partner networks but also develop their ideas into path-breaking innovations.”