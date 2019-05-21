Engine of Mysuru-bound express train catches fire, no injuries

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA (KARNATAKA): The locomotive of Mysuru bound Talaguppa-Bangalore Express caught fire but fortunately nobody was hurt in the mishap at Bhadravati station on Monday night. The train (16228 ) was stopped for over two hours at the station.

Chief public relations officer of South Western Railway, E Vijaya, told The New Indian Express that the train arrived at Bhadravati station at 23.27 pm. The loco pilot noticed heavy smoke in the compressor room due to spark and asked for a relief locomotive (alternative arrangement) at 23.35 pm. The relief locomotive was arranged from Shivamogga and the same arrived at Bhadravati at 12.38 am. After detaching the failed locomotive the train started at 1.30 am with the alternative locomotive.

The blaze was doused by using four fire extinguishers in the engine and two fire extinguishers in the station by the loco pilot and his assistant. Though the fire brigade was called as a standby, fire was doused before it arrived.

Due to the accident, the train was stuck at the station for 2.40 hours. The train which got delayed by over two-and-a-half hours reached Bengaluru at 7.08 am and arrived in Mysuru at 10.29 am, with a delay of 2.44 hours.