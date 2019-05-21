Gadag: Even pan shops sell liquor in this village

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: Dambal village in Gadag, which is known for its magnificent temples and step-wells, is fast becoming infamous for the illegal sale of liquor. Here tea, pan and even grocery shops and hotels have turned into minibars, where alcohol is supplied illegally.

One can sit in a tea shop and consume liquor, besides ordering spicy bhajji or puffed rice. That is not all. There is take-away service as well, and many villagers use this from these shops.



Many shops in this village keep stocks of liquor and sell it regularly. This illegal business fetches them more than Rs 1,000 a day. Villagers from Petalur, Mevundi, Kadampur, Jantli-Shirur, Hallikeri and Hosa Dambal are dependent on these make-shift bars.

Earlier, only some shops used to be involved in the liquor business. But now, even pan and grocery shops have entered as it gives them good returns. Residents are a worried lot due to nuisance by drunkards.



Bhimappa Talwar, a villager of Dambal, said it’s unfortunate that liquor is available in hotels and grocery shops as well in the area. “Hotel owners purchase liquor from MRP shops in Gadag and sell it through their shops at higher prices. The price of a liquor packet is Rs 100 at the MRP shop and hotels here sell it for around Rs.140. Here, shops and hostels are acting as minibars,” he said.

Kalavati Doddamani, another villager, said alcohol consumption has increased in the village. Depite bringing the issue to the notice of officials concerned, no action has been taken so far.



Excise officials from Mundargi taluk denied illegal sale of liquor and said: “No such incidents have come to our notice. We have not received any complaints so far. In case we get complaints, we will definitely take action against those responsible for the same.”