Home States Karnataka

Karnataka BJP team off to Andaman islands for break

Sources said the BJP team that is in Andaman on a ‘rest-cum-discussion’ visit, termed as ‘Chintan Shivir’, led by National General Secretary BL Santosh.

Published: 21st May 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Tejaswi Surya

BJP youth leader Tejaswi Surya. (Photo | Nagaraj Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After campaigning for the party candidates in different parts of the country, a contingent of BJP leaders from Karnataka has landed in the Andaman Islands to get some rest before counting of votes on May 23. With exit polls suggesting BJP returning to power by winning over 300 seats, celebrations in the BJP camp seem to have started in advance.

Sources said the BJP team that is in Andaman on a ‘rest-cum-discussion’ visit, termed as ‘Chintan Shivir’, led by National General Secretary BL Santosh. It consists of around 45 leaders, mostly state and district unit office-bearers who had worked as full-time ‘pracharaks’ for over 60 days.

Immediately after the announcement of LS polls, they were sent to different states, including West Bengal, to campaign for the party candidates. Most of them returned only after the last phase of polling on Sunday. “Since they had worked continuously for over 60 days without a break, they are now spending some quiet time,” sources said.

Although it is meant to be a visit to get some rest after a hectic schedule, the BJP leaders are likely to discuss their experiences, party’s strategies and how they implemented them on the ground. However, none of the top leaders from the state — apart from Santosh — are part of the team in Andamans.

Sources in the party, however, ruled out any discussions on issues such as appointment of new president to the state unit after BS Yeddyurappa’s tenure ends or the party’s strategy for the state after LS poll results are announced. “The party president takes a decision on the appointment of new president, and such issues will not be discussed at the state level,” sources said.

Many senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had stated that a big change will take place in the state politics after May 23 and state leaders have been talking about the Congress-JDS government’s survival looking bleak beyond that date.  

BJP state general secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar confirmed that the BJP leaders, who have worked as full-time pracharaks, have gone to Andamans and they will be back  on May 22.

BJP alone may win 300 seats: Tejasvi Surya

With results two more days away, BJP’s South Bangalore candidate Tejasvi Surya said it shouldn’t come as a surprise if the BJP singlehandedly wins 300 seats. “Our party president Amit Shah and PM Modi have been saying that we are going to increase not just our number of seats, but also the vote share of both BJP and NDA. We will definitely cross 272 on our own and it won’t be a surprise if the BJP singlehandedly wins 300 seats and the NDA will get close to 350-360 seats,” he said.

He personally expects to win with a huge margin, while refusing to put a number to it, in his constituency where the Congress has fielded Rajya Sabha MP BK Hariprasad. Acknowledging that exit polls have to be taken with a pinch of salt, the 28-year-old debutant insists that the ‘Modi wave’ was evident in Karnataka during the campaign and the projections are perhaps the results of the same wave. 

Given the manner in which Tejasvi’s candidature came to be, leaders of the state BJP believe that a national role has been cut out for the 28-year-old who has been creating a buzz throughout the election season. “He is likely to be accommodated as an office-bearer or spokesperson, if not made a member of parliamentary standing panels,” said a state BJP general secretary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chintan Shivir BJP Karnataka BJP Tejaswi Surya Andaman Islands

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp