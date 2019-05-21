Home States Karnataka

Oh My God! 34.5k temples to hold ‘homa’ for rainin Karnataka

The Muzrai department has now planned to conduct ‘Parjanya homa’ in all the 34,559 temples coming under it.

Published: 21st May 2019 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With consecutive years of drought and the meteorological department predicting a below-normal monsoon this year, the state government seems to have outsourced the water crisis management to the gods!

The Muzrai department has now planned to conduct ‘Parjanya homa’ in all the 34,559 temples coming under it.

The ‘homa’ was conducted in 2017 too, but only at Talacauvery, the birthplace of the river Cauvery.
Muzrai minister P T Parameshwar Naik justified the move saying the state is reeling under drought for many years.

“There is no rain and reports say the monsoon will be deficient this year too. The groundwater table too is depleting. In such a situation, any water or lake project that we take up will not help much. It will take a minimum of four years to yield results. We don’t have any option right now other than seeking divine intervention,’’ Parameshwar Naik said, sounding exasperated.

Muzrai minister P T Parameshwar Naik has already directed the Muzrai department commissioner to check on the preparations that need to be made for conducting the homa. “The commissioner will give us a report on the cost estimate. We will take it to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Deputy CM G Parameshwara, and after their approval, we will direct the archakas in the Muzrai temples to conduct the ritual,’’ he said.

Asked about its duration, he said the ‘homa’ will be held till it rains. He also claimed that when S M Krishna was CM during 1999-2004, the government had conducted the ‘Parjanya homa’ and that it had borne fruit.

In all, 175 temples coming under the department are classified as Class A (annual revenue over Rs 25 lakh), 163 as Class B (between Rs 5 and Rs 25 lakh) and 34,221 are Class C temples (less than Rs 5 lakh).
Most of the temples have kalyanis (stepped wells), but they are in bad shape with either no water or filled with silt. “We will take up rejuvenation work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme,’’ the minister added.

Along with conducting the ritual, the government is also planning to undertake cloud-seeding. Of the 176 taluks in the state, 156 taluks are facing drought.

The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department are already supplying drinking water to 2,999 villages through 2,322 tankers every day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka TEMPLES monsoon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp