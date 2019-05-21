Six held for group clash in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Six people were arrested after two traders at the Mandi Market building allegedly fought over a petty issue on Sunday night. Tension gripped Mandi Mohalla after the incident.



Those who were arrested were released on station bail later on Monday. The accused included the warring traders and their relatives, who also suffered injuries during the exchange of fisticuffs.

Several houses were damaged after a mob of 30 to 40 people pelted stones, besides damaging vehicles parked on the road.

As a precautionary measure, additional policemen have been deployed in Mandi Mohalla and surrounding areas, besides summoning the auxiliary forces. Following the complaint and counter-complaint, Mandi police have registered four separate FIRs.



Police Commissioner KT Balakrishna told TNIE, “It was a trivial issue that created a tense situation for some time.”