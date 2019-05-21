Home States Karnataka

Six held for group clash in Mysuru

Six people were arrested after two traders at the Mandi Market building allegedly fought over a petty issue on Sunday night. Tension gripped Mandi Mohalla after the incident.

Published: 21st May 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Six people were arrested after two traders at the Mandi Market building allegedly fought over a petty issue on Sunday night. Tension gripped Mandi Mohalla after the incident.

Those who were arrested were released on station bail later on Monday. The accused included the warring traders and their relatives, who also suffered injuries during the exchange of fisticuffs.

Several houses were damaged after a mob of 30 to 40 people pelted stones, besides damaging vehicles parked on the road.

As a precautionary measure, additional policemen have been deployed in Mandi Mohalla and surrounding areas, besides summoning the auxiliary forces. Following the complaint and counter-complaint, Mandi police have registered four separate FIRs.

Police Commissioner KT Balakrishna told TNIE, “It was a trivial issue that created a tense situation for some time.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mysuru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp