Five held for hunting deer in Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI: Sangareddy police arrested a five-member gang, including three from Kalaburagi, while they were hunting a deer in the neighbouring Karamungi forest, on Monday, said police sources here on Tuesday. The forest comes under the Nagalgeet Mandal jurisdiction of Telangana.

The arrested are Mohammad Shakir, Mohammad Abdul Waheb and Mohammad Nijaj, all from Kalaburagi, Mohammad Mukram and Mohammad Muneer from Hyderabad. Police have seized a vehicle, a sporting rifle, 12 live rounds, four knives, venison (flesh of deer) and skin of deer from the accused.

One of the accused Shakir is a sharpshooter and a member of Rifle Association of Kalaburagi and he possesses a licence for 30-06 sporting riffle. Shakir is facing charges for using the rifle for hunting.