Raichur girl’s kin want culprit to undergo narcoanalysis

RAICHUR: Parents of the 23-year-old Raichur girl, who was found murdered and hanging from a tree, have approached the DGP of CID to conduct a narco-analysis test on the accused - Sudarshan Yadav. Now, the question on everyone’s mind is if the controversial truth serum test will help solve the case. The engineering student’s body was found in a decomposed state in a forested area near Manikaprabhu Hill in Raichur.

On May 19, the victim’s parents met DGP T D Pawar, and requested him to conduct the test on the accused. This came after the CID briefed the media about the autopsy hinting at a possible suicide.

The test has been widely criticised, but doctors who conduct it believe that it does, in fact, help find the truth. However, experts say results of this test cannot alone be used as evidence, and that traditional methods of investigation need to corroborate the results.

Another question is whether the results, which are audio-visual, will be admissible in court.

Former CBI special director and Karnataka DGP, R K Datta, told TNIE, “The test is just indicative, it is not substantial evidence.” He added that the accused can manipulate the results.

“All that he says after being drugged with sodium pentothal cannot be believed. The groundwork post the test by investigating agencies is crucial in determining whether what the accused has said is true,” said Datta.

Another forensic expert, on the condition of anonymity, agreed with Datta and said the test is not foolproof. “The accused can manipulate the situation by sticking to his story,” he said.