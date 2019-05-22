Home States Karnataka

Railway Board slashes ‘unrealistic’ targets for SWR zone

The zone has now been mandated with laying 189 km of doubling lines and 49 km of new lines for the present fiscal. 

Published: 22nd May 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Railway Board slashed infrastructure targets for South Western Railway (SWR) Zone, proposed last month by more than 50 per cent employees after top officials made it clear that the targets proposed were unrealistic to meet.

The zone has now been mandated with laying 189 km of doubling lines and 49 km of new lines for the present fiscal. 

The new lines include 19 km of railway lines being laid at the Baiyappanahalli coaching terminal. The board, in a marathon meeting on April 17, chaired by the Railway Minister and top Board officials, proposed 349 km of doubling lines and 107 km of new lines for SWR.

Doubling of tracks will ensure more trains will run. More importantly, punctuality of the existing trains will improve as in the case of single lines. Trains need to wait at crossing lines for approaching trains to pass through.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Chief Administration Officer (Constructions) of SWR KC Swami said, “We made it clear that the targets proposed for the zone earlier are highly unrealistic and a reasonable target is required. The board has considered our request and has set us new targets recently.”

Asked about the reasons why it was impossible to ramp up its doubling work, Swami said, “If it is just the laying of tracks, it is possible. Doubling also involves works like non-interlocking, placing of sleepers and welding of rail which need to be carried out only by specialised RDSO authorised centres. Acquiring land for laying the lines is a time-consuming process.”  

New lines will come up in the following sections- 28 km of tracks along the Gangavathi-Karatagi section of Ginigera-Raichur new line; 12 km of new line in Phase-I of Baiyappanahalli coaching terminal and 9 km in its Phase-II.

The new doubling sections proposed are: Lachyan-Hotgi (33 km); Doddaballapura-Makalidurga (15 km), Harihar-Devargudda (31 km) and Karadi-Ammasandra (17 km). In addition to it, the sections to be carried over from the previous year are: Tumakuru-Gubbi (18 km); Davangere-Harihar (13 km); Ghataprabha-Chikkodi (15 km); Mulvad-Jammal (13 km); Yelahanka-Doddaballapura (21 km), Tolahunase-Davangere (10 km).   

The targets set for its commercial earnings and passenger occupancy are nominal, another top official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Western Railway Indian Railway Railway Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp