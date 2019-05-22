Home States Karnataka

Shivamogga: Train engine catches fire, no casualties 

Published: 22nd May 2019 05:27 AM

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The locomotive of Mysuru-bound Talaguppa-Bengaluru Express caught fire at Bhadravati station on Monday night. Fortunately, nobody was hurt. The train was stopped for over two hours at the station.

Chief Public Relation officer of South Western Railway E Vijaya told The New Indian Express that the train arrived at Bhadravati station at 11.27pm when the loco pilot noticed heavy smoke in the compressor room and alerted officials. An alternative locomotive was arranged from Shivamogga. The train re-started at 1.30am.

Due to the accident, the train was stuck in the station for two hours and 40 minutes. It reached Bengaluru at 7.08 am — a delay of 2 hours 48 minutes. 
 

Shivamogga Indian Railway South Western Railway

