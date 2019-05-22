Water level in Malaprabha dam hits all-time low

Home States Karnataka

Dam has just 1.6 tmcft of water while its maximum capacity is 34 tmcft; authorities have appealed to the people to use water carefully

Malaprabha dam has been a source of water to several villages since 1973 | Express

By Tushar A Majukar
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The long-drawn dry spell and high temperatures in parts of the state have taken a toll on the water level in Malaprabha dam. This dam is crucial to those living in rural parts of North Karnataka, namely Belagavi, Bagalkot, Dharwad and Gadag districts.

With just 1.6 tmcft of water left in the dam, which has a maximum capacity of 34 tmcft, authorities have appealed to the people to use water carefully.
Malaprabha dam supplies water to Bailhongal, Savadatti and Ramdurg of Belagavi district, as well as to Hubballi, Dharwad, Ron in Gadag district and several villages in Bagalkot. 

This drastic fall in its level is expected to bring about severe scarcity of water in places where locals depend on the dam, in the days ahead.

The dam, located at Navilu Teerth village of Saundatti taluk, has been a water source to nearby villages since 1973, and has two canals. 


These canals provide water to agricultural lands spread across 1,96,132 hectares. The dam had facilitated 14 tmc of water for agricultural purposes during November-December, 2018. But now, with the situation getting worse by the day, officials have stressed on using water only for drinking purpose.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Vivek Mudigoudar, assistant executive engineer of the dam, said that in the current scenario, if the water is utilised just for drinking, water from the existing storage will last till the end of June. “With rains expected in the first or second week of June, no drinking water problems are expected this year,” he added.

However, several villages located on the banks of Malaprabha river are reeling under drought, with more villages expected to join the list. These villages include Bailwad, Nesargi and Deshnur of Bailhongal taluk; MK Hubbli, Anvadi, Jamour of Kittur taluk; Budni, Kullur and Jalikatti of Ramdurg taluk, and several villages of Saundatti.

Malaprabha dam

