Home States Karnataka

All eyes on big fights: Wizards of odds bet high in Karnataka

The Lok Sabha results day is here. Who has won and who has lost? For some, the results could mean losing money or smiling all the way to the bank.

Published: 23rd May 2019 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Representative image: EPS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MYSURU: The Lok Sabha results day is here. Who has won and who has lost? For some, the results could mean losing money or smiling all the way to the bank. For, in Karnataka, many have staked their money on their hot favourites. While the betting amount started with one hundred rupees and went up to several crores, there were some who staked even their land and apartments.

Who did the people place their bets on?  Sumalatha, Nikhil, Kharge or Jadhav? For ‘bettor’ or for worse, people staked huge sums on these netas. Mandya, Hassan, Tumkur and Chincholi have been the favourite hot seats for betting. It is interesting to note that people from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi and other cities bet on the leaders from these four constituencies.

For instance, betting frenzy gripped Mandya where Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh is pitted against Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumar. Although betting was low key earlier, it zoomed after the exit polls. According to Ravi of Maddur, the stakes were 0.6:1. If you had placed your bets for Rs 1,00,000 on Sumalatha, you would receive Rs 1,06,000 if she wins and if you had bet the same sum on Nikhil, then you would make  Rs 2,00,000 if he is elected.

What this essentially means is that the expectation of a Sumalatha win is high, which is why the payout is lower on the odds on her. But there are some who bet high on Nikhil too. “I have staked a 30x40 site on Nikhil. I don’t want to lose that. But I am sure he will win,” Ramappa Gowda (name changed) told The New Indian Express.Betting works on one principle, that is the less favoured one will yield more. 

The less favoured one yields more in a bet

Betting works on one principle, that is the less favoured one will yield more. Bookmakers or bookies accept bets and the person who is likely to win according to exit polls is the favoured one and more people placed their money on him. The person who is not favoured in the exit polls will yield more returns because fewer people put their money on him.

If you put Rs 1 lakh on Gulbarga candidate and Congress leader Malikarjun Kharge, you would get 1.45 lakh, but if you put your money on his challenger BJP’s Umesh Jadhav, you would make Rs 1.7 lakh. Likewise, in Kolar, if you put Rs 1 lakh on former minister and Congress candidate K H Muniyappa, you would get Rs 2 lakh because exit polls backed his opponent BJP’s Muniswamy.

In Yeddyurappa’s stronghold Shivamogga, for every Rs 1 lakh you invested on his son B Y Raghavendra who is a candidate, you would get only Rs 1.75 lakh but for Rs 1 lakh invested on JDS candidate Madhu Bangarappa, son of former CM S Bangarappa, you would win Rs 2 lakh. This is because exit polls have gone Raghavendra’s way.

Perhaps, the most interesting odds for the BJP against the Congress is in Bangalore Rural where those who placed a bet of Rs 1 lakh on Bangalore Rural BJPcandidate Ashwath Narayana, would  earn `5 lakh but if they backed Congress candidate D K Suresh, they would earn a paltry Rs 1.15 lakh because Suresh is the clear favourite. In Karnataka, the betting is so rampant that DGP Neelamani Raju threatened to prosecute those engaging in it.

Bengaluru bullish
If you placed your money on Bangalore North candidate Congress’ Krishna Byre Gowda, you would make Rs 1.75 lakh for every lakh while if you placed your money on BJP’s D V Sadananda Gowda, you would get Rs 1.3 lakh.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Lok Sabha elections 2019 betting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp