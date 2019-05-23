All eyes on big fights: Wizards of odds bet high in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/MYSURU: The Lok Sabha results day is here. Who has won and who has lost? For some, the results could mean losing money or smiling all the way to the bank. For, in Karnataka, many have staked their money on their hot favourites. While the betting amount started with one hundred rupees and went up to several crores, there were some who staked even their land and apartments.

Who did the people place their bets on? Sumalatha, Nikhil, Kharge or Jadhav? For ‘bettor’ or for worse, people staked huge sums on these netas. Mandya, Hassan, Tumkur and Chincholi have been the favourite hot seats for betting. It is interesting to note that people from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi and other cities bet on the leaders from these four constituencies.

For instance, betting frenzy gripped Mandya where Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh is pitted against Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumar. Although betting was low key earlier, it zoomed after the exit polls. According to Ravi of Maddur, the stakes were 0.6:1. If you had placed your bets for Rs 1,00,000 on Sumalatha, you would receive Rs 1,06,000 if she wins and if you had bet the same sum on Nikhil, then you would make Rs 2,00,000 if he is elected.

What this essentially means is that the expectation of a Sumalatha win is high, which is why the payout is lower on the odds on her. But there are some who bet high on Nikhil too. “I have staked a 30x40 site on Nikhil. I don’t want to lose that. But I am sure he will win,” Ramappa Gowda (name changed) told The New Indian Express.Betting works on one principle, that is the less favoured one will yield more.

Betting works on one principle, that is the less favoured one will yield more. Bookmakers or bookies accept bets and the person who is likely to win according to exit polls is the favoured one and more people placed their money on him. The person who is not favoured in the exit polls will yield more returns because fewer people put their money on him.

If you put Rs 1 lakh on Gulbarga candidate and Congress leader Malikarjun Kharge, you would get 1.45 lakh, but if you put your money on his challenger BJP’s Umesh Jadhav, you would make Rs 1.7 lakh. Likewise, in Kolar, if you put Rs 1 lakh on former minister and Congress candidate K H Muniyappa, you would get Rs 2 lakh because exit polls backed his opponent BJP’s Muniswamy.

In Yeddyurappa’s stronghold Shivamogga, for every Rs 1 lakh you invested on his son B Y Raghavendra who is a candidate, you would get only Rs 1.75 lakh but for Rs 1 lakh invested on JDS candidate Madhu Bangarappa, son of former CM S Bangarappa, you would win Rs 2 lakh. This is because exit polls have gone Raghavendra’s way.

Perhaps, the most interesting odds for the BJP against the Congress is in Bangalore Rural where those who placed a bet of Rs 1 lakh on Bangalore Rural BJPcandidate Ashwath Narayana, would earn `5 lakh but if they backed Congress candidate D K Suresh, they would earn a paltry Rs 1.15 lakh because Suresh is the clear favourite. In Karnataka, the betting is so rampant that DGP Neelamani Raju threatened to prosecute those engaging in it.

Bengaluru bullish

If you placed your money on Bangalore North candidate Congress’ Krishna Byre Gowda, you would make Rs 1.75 lakh for every lakh while if you placed your money on BJP’s D V Sadananda Gowda, you would get Rs 1.3 lakh.