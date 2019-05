By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Common Entrance Test 2019 (CET) results will be declared on Saturday.

Students can access the results on these websites at 1 PM. The exam which is an entrance for engineering colleges was held in April. A total of 194311 students attended the exam for Biology, Maths, Physics and Chemistry papers.

Students can check their status and scores on the below links:

http://kea.kar.nic.in

http://CET.kar.nic in

http://karresults.nic.in