Newly elected Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna to resign and pave way for grandfather H D Deve Gowda

HASSAN: In a surprise and shocking decision, the newly elected Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has decided to resign his newly won MP Post to pave the way for his grandfather HD Devegowda who was defeated in Tumakuru Loksabha constituency.

In a hurried press conference, Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of JDS supremo HD Devegowda said that the people in the state and the leaders and workers in JDS wanted senior leaders like HD Devegowda to be in Parliament in the interest of Hassan and the State.

Prajwal said that he will meet his grandfather HD Devegowda, chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah and senior leaders of the coalition Government and tender his resignation.

He further said that he was totally upset with the defeat of his grandfather and will put in sincere efforts to send the former PM to the Parliament.

To a question he said that he took the decision voluntarily and there was no politics or any pressure from his family. He wants to see his grandfather as Hassan MP in Loksabha.

He said along with father HD Revanna, mother Bhavani and legislators of Hassan district, he will meet Gowda in Bengaluru and was confident of convincing him in this regard.

Prajwal said Gowda himself had forced him to contest from his home district and he had not snatched the seat as alleged by opposition leaders.

"I have decided to sacrifice the post to my grandfather to give him political strength. The people and the party want Gowda to not retire from active politics with a defeat," he said.

He further said that he will continue as the general secretary of JDS and tour the entire state to strengthen the party. His political image and development also is due to his grandfather.

Prajwal also tendered an apology for taking the drastic decision.