Karnataka coalition government safe, stable: Deputy CM Parameshwara

By IANS

BENGALURU: The year-old JD-S-Congress government was safe and stable to continue in office despite electoral reverses in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to the ruling allies, said Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara on Friday.

"There is no threat to our government. Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will continue to lead us as legislators as both the alliance parties are united to prevent any toppling bid by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party," he told reporters here after an informal cabinet meeting.

The assurance to the people came a day after the ruling allies were routed in the southern state, with the BJP winning 25 of the 28 parliamentary seats, the Janata Dal-Secular and the Congress bagging one each while Independent Sumalatha Ambareesh, who was backed by the BJP, also secured one seat.