Home States Karnataka

  Karnataka: One each for Congress, JDS as BJP grabs lions share

While results are yet to be declared for Belgaum, Bijapur and Kolar, the BJP candidates are leading by over 1.5 lakh votes in all three seats and are expected to win comfortably.

Published: 24th May 2019 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 12:40 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Surpassing even its own expectations, the BJP state unit matched the party's nationwide performance by winning 25 seats out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

While results are yet to be declared for Belgaum, Bijapur and Kolar, the BJP candidates are leading by over 1.5 lakh votes in all three seats and are expected to win comfortably.

The Congress saw senior leaders being defeated in the polls. These include KH Muniyappa in Kolar, M Veerappa Moily in Chikballapur and Mallikarjun Kharge in Gulbarga. The sole seat for the party was won by DK Suresh in Bangalore Rural.

For the JDS, the shocker was in the defeat of party Supremo HD Deve Gowda, contesting from Tumkur against GS Basavaraj of the BJP. He lost by over 13,000 votes. They managed to retain one seat in Hassan, where Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna won. 

KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, in a tweet conceding defeat said, "Congratulations to BJP for a resounding victory, both in India and Karnataka. In a democracy people’s verdict is sacrosanct.

I wish Mr Modi the very best and hope in his second term as PM will build a stronger, more prosperous and inclusive India."

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Karnataka Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp