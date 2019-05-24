  Karnataka: One each for Congress, JDS as BJP grabs lions share

By Express News Service

Surpassing even its own expectations, the BJP state unit matched the party's nationwide performance by winning 25 seats out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

While results are yet to be declared for Belgaum, Bijapur and Kolar, the BJP candidates are leading by over 1.5 lakh votes in all three seats and are expected to win comfortably.

The Congress saw senior leaders being defeated in the polls. These include KH Muniyappa in Kolar, M Veerappa Moily in Chikballapur and Mallikarjun Kharge in Gulbarga. The sole seat for the party was won by DK Suresh in Bangalore Rural.

For the JDS, the shocker was in the defeat of party Supremo HD Deve Gowda, contesting from Tumkur against GS Basavaraj of the BJP. He lost by over 13,000 votes. They managed to retain one seat in Hassan, where Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna won.

KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, in a tweet conceding defeat said, "Congratulations to BJP for a resounding victory, both in India and Karnataka. In a democracy people’s verdict is sacrosanct.

I wish Mr Modi the very best and hope in his second term as PM will build a stronger, more prosperous and inclusive India."