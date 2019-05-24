Home States Karnataka

Local, coalition dynamics prove costly for Gowda

There had been strong opposition to Gowda contesting from Tumkur from the incumbent Congress LS member SP Muddahanume Gowda and former Madhugiri Congress MLA KN Rajanna.

Published: 24th May 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

H D Deve Gowda

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, who was hoping to play a pivotal king-maker’s role at the Centre, suffered a shock defeat at the hands of former Congressman, veteran G S Basavaraju. What added to the bitterness was his grandson and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son, Nikhil, 
too, losing in Mandya to actor Sumalatha Ambareesh.

There had been strong opposition to Gowda contesting from Tumkur from the incumbent Congress LS member SP Muddahanume Gowda and former Madhugiri Congress MLA KN Rajanna. Local and coalition dynamics proved costly for Gowda as he decided to contest from Tumkur after letting his grandson Prajwal Revanna to contest from the JDS bastion 
Hassan. Prajwal won, but Gowda wasn’t lucky. 

Sacrificing his home turf Hassan to grandson Prajwal, the former PM had two options — Bengaluru North and Tumkur. As Gowda reportedly felt Bangalore North was filled with urban voters, he chose Tumkur, mostly comprising rural voters from the vokkaliga community. Despite being a leader from the dominant Vokkaliga community, things did not work in his favour. Former CM Siddaramaiah’s supporters allegedly gave him a taste of defeat, just like in Mandya where Nikhil faced a similar fate.
Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara also faced a setback as he reportedly insisted on Gowda contesting Tumkur LS seat. Even Koratagere assembly seat, which he represents and falls under Tumkur LS constituency, did not give the former PM a significant lead. “We had voted against Parameshwara and Gowda tasted the defeat’, remarked Veerabhadra, a former supporter of Parameshwara.
Factors such as backward classes like the Golla community and Kurubas — former CM Siddaramaiah’s caste — went against Gowda. 

“Even a section of Vokkaligas had voted for me as they were averse to Gowda’s dynasty politics,” remarked a triumphant Basavaraju. 
Congress leader K N Rajanna said, “ I am a strong Congressman and since our party symbol was not seen, the voters have given their mandate to their choice of candidate. I have no qualms about Gowda tasting defeat.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Gowda Sumalatha Ambareesh 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp