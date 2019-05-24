Local, coalition dynamics prove costly for Gowda

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, who was hoping to play a pivotal king-maker’s role at the Centre, suffered a shock defeat at the hands of former Congressman, veteran G S Basavaraju. What added to the bitterness was his grandson and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son, Nikhil,

too, losing in Mandya to actor Sumalatha Ambareesh.

There had been strong opposition to Gowda contesting from Tumkur from the incumbent Congress LS member SP Muddahanume Gowda and former Madhugiri Congress MLA KN Rajanna. Local and coalition dynamics proved costly for Gowda as he decided to contest from Tumkur after letting his grandson Prajwal Revanna to contest from the JDS bastion

Hassan. Prajwal won, but Gowda wasn’t lucky.

Sacrificing his home turf Hassan to grandson Prajwal, the former PM had two options — Bengaluru North and Tumkur. As Gowda reportedly felt Bangalore North was filled with urban voters, he chose Tumkur, mostly comprising rural voters from the vokkaliga community. Despite being a leader from the dominant Vokkaliga community, things did not work in his favour. Former CM Siddaramaiah’s supporters allegedly gave him a taste of defeat, just like in Mandya where Nikhil faced a similar fate.

Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara also faced a setback as he reportedly insisted on Gowda contesting Tumkur LS seat. Even Koratagere assembly seat, which he represents and falls under Tumkur LS constituency, did not give the former PM a significant lead. “We had voted against Parameshwara and Gowda tasted the defeat’, remarked Veerabhadra, a former supporter of Parameshwara.

Factors such as backward classes like the Golla community and Kurubas — former CM Siddaramaiah’s caste — went against Gowda.

“Even a section of Vokkaligas had voted for me as they were averse to Gowda’s dynasty politics,” remarked a triumphant Basavaraju.

Congress leader K N Rajanna said, “ I am a strong Congressman and since our party symbol was not seen, the voters have given their mandate to their choice of candidate. I have no qualms about Gowda tasting defeat.”