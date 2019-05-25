973 schools in Karnataka get English medium tag 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government’s ambitious 1,000 English medium school project seems to be focussing mostly in the state capital with 67 schools notified for Bengaluru South, which is the highest in the entire state, and 54 schools for Bengaluru North, which makes it the second highest.



For the first time ever, to make government schools more attractive and cater to the growing demand for English medium schools, the state government decided to introduce the language as a medium of instruction from 2019. For now, just 973 schools have been notified. Demand for the schools from other districts will decide the remaining 27.



The Karnataka Text Book Society has been preparing bilingual books for the students, and the Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) has trained master trainers who will take the skills needed to the schools selected for the project, at district training centres.