Bengaluru students shine in common entrance test with maximum toppers

Among first 10 ranks in Engineering, Bengaluru secured four, Mangaluru got two and Bellary secured one spot. 

Published: 25th May 2019 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Parents of V Vasudeva, who secured 2nd rank to the state in CET (BNYS) examination celebrating in Mysuru on Saturday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jeffin Biju from Chaithanya Techno Pre University College Marathalli secures the first rank in Engineering in the Common Entrance Test conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority. The results were announced here on Saturday.

As many as 1.9 lakh students had applied for the examination that took place from March 29 to 30 at 431 exam centres across the state.

Among first 10 ranks in Engineering, Bengaluru secured four, Mangaluru got two and Bellary secured one spot.  Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences P Mahesh Anand from Chaitanya Tech Pre University College secured the first rank in Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences.

Bengaluru secured six ranks, Mangaluru secured two, and Mysuru and Davanagere one each. Keerthana M from Arun National Public School Bengaluru secured the first place in BSC Agriculture.

P Mahesh from Chaithanya Techno Pre University College secured the first rank in BSc Veterinary Science. Sai Sakethika from Chaithanya Techno PU College placed first in B Pharma. The results are available on the KEA website.

