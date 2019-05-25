In a rare feat, BJP pockets all 7 reserved seats in Karnataka 

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The BJP, which put up a stellar performance in the Lok Sabha polls in the state, bagging 25 of the 28 seats, has managed to sweep all the 7 reserved seats and change the caste arithmetic. In Karnataka, the party has always been seen as having a major support base of the dominant Lingayat community.



While traditionally, in constituencies reserved for Scheduled Castes and Tribes, voters have favoured candidates from secular parties, this time they have sent out a message that they are no longer averse to the BJP. In the northern states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Gujarat, the party has cultivated a voter base among SCs, STs, OBCs, etc., years ago, but it is for the first time in Karnataka that it has managed to put up such a show.

Political commentator Prof Harish Ramaswamy said the caste polarisation helped in Gulbarga constituency and other places as it brought Dalits closer to BJP. The Modi factor and rising spirit of nationalism also helped the party do well, he added.

Seats reserved for Scheduled Castes, like Kolar, Gulbarga and Chamarajanagar, had been held by the Congress and the erstwhile Janata Dal in the past 16 Lok Sabha polls. However, this election saw the BJP destroying the fortresses of Congress heavyweights like Mallikarjun Kharge and K H Muniyappa, and making inroads in Chamarajanagar.

Sustained work on the ground for the last six months and well-planned strategies helped the party candidate Umesh Jadhav defeat Kharge, his mentor, by 95,452 votes. Veteran Dalit leader V Srinivasa Prasad, who had announced his retirement from electoral politics, was brought back into the ring in Chamarajanagar. Having a strong following among Dalits, Prasad delivered a surprise win in the keenly fought contest against his one-time follower R Dhruvanarayan who had represented the seat more than once.

Though V Srinivasa Prasad won by a wafer-thin margin of 1,817 votes, he could bring together microscopic backward communities, Dalits along with dominant Lingayat communities on his side for the first time. In Kolar, BJP’s candidate S Muniswamy defeated six-time Congress MP and former Union minister K H Muniyappa by a margin of 2.10 lakh votes. This it could manage by bagging votes of Vokkaligas, Dalits and Backward Communities. What may have also worked against Muniyappa is that Congress MLAs have fallen out with him.

The strategy to field Madiga, Lambani and Nayaka community candidates also paid rich dividends. The party’s candidate in Chitradurga, A Narayanaswamy, defeated his nearest rival Congress candidate B N Chandrappa by over 80,000 votes, a pointer to the fact that it has grown stronger in Central Karnataka too.

The Raichur seat was won by Raja Amareshwara Nayak against Congress candidate B V Nayak by 1,70,000 votes while V Devendrappa defeated veteran Congress leader V S Ugrappa by a margin of 55,000 votes in Bellary seat. Ugrappa had won by an impressive margin of 2 lakh votes in the bypoll held five months ago.

In Bijapur, Ramesh Jigajinagi, who was a minister in the Modi cabinet, managed to retain his seat. However, the challenge for the party will be whether it can hold on to these communities in the ensuing urban local body polls and the next assembly elections.