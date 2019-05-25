Karnataka jawan’s last rites performed in Bagalkot

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Final rites of Srishail Rayappa Balabatti, who died at a training centre in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, were performed with full honours at his hometown of Ilal village of Bagalkot on Friday.

Along with Srishail, two other soldiers were injured in an RDX-blast while training at a military post in Mendhar sector of Poonch district on Wednesday. All three were rushed to a hospital, but Shrishail died on the way, said sources. The two other injured soldiers are said to be out of danger.

Sirshail was serving in Madras Regiment. He joined the army in 2006 and after two years, he got married. He served in various parts of the country before being posted to Mendhar. He is survived by his parents, wife and children.

After a day, Srishail’s mortal remains arrived at Belagavi airport on Friday from Jammu and Kashmir. His mortal remains were carried in an ambulance, accompanied by army officials. Deputy commissioner and superintendent of police, Bagalkot, received the martyred soldier’s mortal remains at Tulasigeri of Bagalkot taluk and paid their last respects.