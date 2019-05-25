Home States Karnataka

Mandya rejected negative politics: Sumalatha

Responding to the question whether she would join BJP, Sumalatha said that she had taken the decision to contest elections after consulting people of Mandya

Sumalatha Ambareesh offers pooja at the memorial of her husband after winning the Mandya Lok Sabha seat, in Bengaluru on Friday | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Newly elected Lok Sabha member actress Sumalatha Ambareesh on Friday said that people of Mandya rejected negative politics based on caste and money and also personal attacks against political opponents. They voted for self-respect.

Sumalatha, who contested as an independent candidate backed by the BJP, defeated Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son and JDS candidate Nikhil Kumarswamy from the Mandya seat. 

Speaking to mediapersons after performing pooja at her late husband Ambareesh’s ‘samadhi’ at Kanteerava studio in the city, Sumalatha said that before taking a decision to contest as an independent candidate from Mandya, she had met the Congress leaders and told them to retain the seat with the party (during the seat-sharing talks). “I told them they should retain the seat. They did not take it seriously,” she added. Out of 28 seats in the state, the Congress won just one seat, while Sumalatha managed to win as an independent candidate.

Responding to the question whether she would join BJP, Sumalatha said that she had taken the decision to contest elections after consulting people of Mandya, and she would approach them again before taking any such decision. Meanwhile, responding to a question if the BJP will approach Sumalatha asking her to join the party, BJP state unit president BS Yeddyurappa said that the party had taken a decision to support her and it is up to her to take the decision.

Sumalatha said they are planning a big rally in Mandya on May 29 to thank voters of the LS constituency. 
Kannada film actors Yash, Darshan and others who supported her during the campaigning will attend the 
thanksgiving rally to be held on Ambareesh’s birthday.

