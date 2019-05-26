157 borewells drilled in Uttara Kannada district fail to yield

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

KARWAR: As many as 157 borewells drilled under a government scheme have reportedly failed, inviting public anger for wasting taxpayers’ money. To meet drinking water needs of Uttara Kannada district, the Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department (RDWSD) drilled 677 borewell in the last four-and-half years, of which over one-fourth failed to yield.

Following drought for the last 5-6 years, the district have been receiving less rainfall. As a result, rivers and streams have dried up. The groundwater table has also depleted in the district, which includes coastal and Malnad regions. For the last four years, many villages have been supplied with tanker water. Mundgod, Haliyal, Kumta, Bhatkal and Siddapur are the worst hit taluks.

The district administration has been keeping funds aside every year to call tender for tanker water supply to villages. In the absence of water sources like rivers and streams, the administration is lifting water from private borewells and open wells to supply to public. In the coastal district, those who require more water are forced to buy tanker water.

To address water crisis in the district, RDWSD has taken measures to drill borewells on government lands. The government has given tenders to private agencies to drill borewells.



As per RTI documents available with TNIE, of the 677 borewells drilled on government lands from 2014-15 to October 2018, only 520 borewells are success and 157 have failed. Here, the failure is 23.19 per cent. Haliyal and Sirsi taluks are top of the list with regard to failure of borewells. As many as 67 and 46 borewells have failed Haliyal and Sirsi taluks respectively.

It is alleged that the department concerned has not taken up the work scientifically. Before taking up drilling work in any point, they should get the place examined by geologists and get clearance from them. But no one is following these rules, which result in failure of more number of borewells.

An activist said government departments are not following their own rules and take up work without any scientific knowledge or consulting officers concerned. It is not known whether agencies are actually drilling the required dept or just drill a few metres. However, it is a waste of taxpayers’ money.