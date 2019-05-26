Home States Karnataka

Barber offers free service as celebration of BJP win

In a unique gesture, a die-hard fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the BJP’s victory by offering free hair cut to all his customers on Friday.

Published: 26th May 2019 05:57 AM

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BAGALKOT: In a unique gesture, a die-hard fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the BJP’s victory by offering free hair cut to all his customers on Friday. Sunil Shahpur of Bagalkot is a barber who owns a salon named Lucky Hair Cutting at Vinayak Nagar in which five persons are employed.

On Friday, customers of Sunil were pleasantly surprised to see him cut hair of customers free of cost. “To celebrate Modi’s victory, I decided to extend free service to my customers all Friday,” Sunil said. About 120 customers got the service for free on the day.

Speaking to reporters, Sunil said, “Everyone celebrates victory by distributing sweets, but to rejoice the PM’s victory I thought of cutting people’s hair and shaving their beards. Many people offered me money after the haircut, but I didn’t accept even a single rupee.”

“For his outstanding performance as PM, I was praying that he be re-elected, and people have chosen the right leader. I don’t have any regrets over the loss of business. I, in fact, am satisfied with the celebration,” added Sunil.

