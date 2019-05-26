Home States Karnataka

Chikkamagaluru: Explosives used in ecologically sensitive zone

Heavy explosives are being used for the widening of ecologically sensitive Mullayyanagiri road, posing ecological threat to the topmost peak in the state, the public have expressed concern.

Published: 26th May 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Heavy explosives are being used for the widening of ecologically sensitive Mullayyanagiri road, posing ecological threat to the topmost peak in the state, the public have expressed concern.

“Construction work of culverts, small bridges and check walls is going on briskly. Use of explosives will disturb the sensitive nature of the Giri,” tourists and public complaints.Mullayyanagiri unique in the state for its shola pastures and divergent flora and fauna and is considered the highest peak from which rivers and tributaries originate. It also receives the highest rainfall.

For the road widening project, explosives are used to break rocks in the mining quarries. The public is sceptical about whether permission has been granted for the explosives.

The public regret that hundreds of trees are axed and pastures destroyed for this unscientific road work. Nature-lovers have urged the administration to stop widening work and protect the sensitive hills.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chikkamagaluru Mullayyanagiri road

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp