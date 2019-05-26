Chikkamagaluru: Explosives used in ecologically sensitive zone

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Heavy explosives are being used for the widening of ecologically sensitive Mullayyanagiri road, posing ecological threat to the topmost peak in the state, the public have expressed concern.

“Construction work of culverts, small bridges and check walls is going on briskly. Use of explosives will disturb the sensitive nature of the Giri,” tourists and public complaints.Mullayyanagiri unique in the state for its shola pastures and divergent flora and fauna and is considered the highest peak from which rivers and tributaries originate. It also receives the highest rainfall.

For the road widening project, explosives are used to break rocks in the mining quarries. The public is sceptical about whether permission has been granted for the explosives.

The public regret that hundreds of trees are axed and pastures destroyed for this unscientific road work. Nature-lovers have urged the administration to stop widening work and protect the sensitive hills.