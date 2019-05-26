He eased their pain 20 yrs ago, they repaid with votes

K Shiva Kumar By

MYSURU: For BJP’s V Srinivasa Prasad who won the Lok Sabha elections, support had come from unexpected quarters. Prasad pipped his Congress rival R Dhruvanarayana by a slender margin of 1,816 votes.

The small group which played a decisive role in the victory of this Dalit leader in Chamarajanagar constituency is ironically former associates of the late dreaded smuggler Veerappan who had struck fear in the area some decades ago. This was a sort of thanksgiving to Prasad who had helped them when they were facing trial.

It was this gesture of over 100 former associates of Veerappan and their families that may have tilted the verdict in Prasad’s favour. The interesting story dates back to 1999 when Prasad was a Union Minister.

Around 140 people, including 12 women, arrested in many cases of land mine blast, abduction of Kannada matinee idol Raj Kumar, attack and killing of policemen and other charges, were booked under TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act). The accused who were chargesheeted had to travel daily to appear before the TADA court set up by the high court.

As it was a long and tedious journey between the border villages of Hanur, MM Hills and Nallore to the court in Mysuru, the Veerappan’s men knocked on the doors of Prasad seeking help. As they were all from Chamarajnagar Lok Sabha constituency, they requested Prasad if he could make arrangements for food and their accommodation as no one dared to entertain them or extend any help. Prasad arranged their stay in a farmhouse and provided them free rations for over six months. The TADA court convicted 14 of them and acquitted the others.

It was this gesture of Prasad that brought together these acquitted people and their families together — they held an informal meeting and decided to support him. Mani of Marthahalli, one of the acquitted persons who set up a hardware shop to rebuild his life, got in touch with many of those who had enjoyed Prasad’s hospitality. He told TNSE that they all decided to show their gratitude in the form of votes.

Kamaraj of Nallore said that they were indebted to Prasad for helping them when everyone else treated them like an outcast.

Muniaswamy, also of Nallore, said they are happy that their support may have played a crucial role in Prasad’s victory.“We were not worried about the results. At least 1,500 of us voted for him,” said Mani. Perhaps, it was these votes that swung luck in Prasad’s favour as he won by a wafer thin margin of 1,816 votes.

Srinivasa Prasad said that he did not help Veerappan’s men anticipating votes or support in any form. He said that as they were poor, it was difficult for them to travel more than 150 km daily to appear before the court in Mysuru. “ I am happy that these people have remembered it after two decades and supported me.”