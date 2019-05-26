Heatwave forces rethink on school, PU reopening day

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

KALABURAGI: Ignore the prevailing heatwave and get ready for school. This is what the government is telling five to 18-year-old children in the Hyderabad Karnataka region where the temperature refuses to drop below 40 degrees Celsius, over the last fortnight. On Saturday, the temperature was 430Celsius in Kalaburagi. It was a scorching 44.5 degrees Celsius four days ago, the third highest in the country.

The government has changed timings of offices to a more tolerable 8.00 am to 1.30 pm for government employees of the H-K region during April and May, but has neglected health care of schoolchildren. While PUC classes have already begun, primary and high schools are set to reopen on Wednesday (May 29) in the state including in the H-K region comprising Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal and Balarri districts. The Department of Public Instruction has started special enrolment of children drive from May 20-31. Processions are held in villages to motivate parents to send their children to schools. Enrolments will be made from June 1-30, sources in the department said.

As per Heatwave Action Plan 2018 prepared by the state government, when the maximum temperature reaches 40 degrees Celsius in plains and 30 degrees Celsius in hilly regions, the region should be declared ‘Heatwave region’. Risks to health from heatwave is extensive and consistent, it has been observed from around the world. Excessive exposure to high temperature can even take lives.

What DHO says

When The New Sunday Express contacted District Incharge Health Officer Dr Sharanabasavappa Ganajalkhed, he said it will be better for the government to postpone the school reopening day in the region by a few days. If it is not possible, the government should take measures by not allowing children outside the school from 11.00 am to 3 pm, providing ventilators and fans, and storing sufficient drinking water and so on. But the fact is that most schools either do not have fans or there is a shortage of power. Apart from this, the district is facing acute water scarcity and the district administration is providing water through tankers to villages of the district.

Telangana government issues circular

The Telangana government on Friday issued a circular rescheduling the date of reopening of schools from June 1 to 12 this year.