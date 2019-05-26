Home States Karnataka

Mandya's independent MP Sumalatha meets BJP leaders SM Krishna, Yeddyurappa

Three days after creating a record by becoming the first ever woman independent MP elected in Karnataka, she thanked BJP leaders for extending support to her during the election campaign.

Sumalatha Ambareesh with Karnataka BJP chief BS Yadiurappa at party leader SM Krishna's house in Bengaluru on Sunday. | (Shriram BN | EPS)

As a mark of thanksgiving, Mandya MP-elect Sumalatha Ambareesh met Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa and party leader SM Krishna on Sunday. 

The BJP has officially backed her and did not field a candidate in the JDS stronghold. 

"I wanted to first thank the BJP for its support. I am individually meeting everybody who extended their support to me," Sumalatha said after meeting BS Yeddyurappa at his residence. 

After meeting Yeddyurappa, Sumalatha proceeded to meet SM Krishna accompanied by Yeddyurappa and R Ashoka of the BJP. 

"An independent MP cannot officially join any party but since the BJP backed me officially, I can extend issue-based support but I will take the opinion of the people of Mandya who have elected me and then take a decision," Sumalatha said when asked if she would join the BJP. 

"Despite money and muscle power by the chief minister (HD Kumaraswamy), Sumalatha has clenched a record victory. My congratulations to her. She can take a decision over extending support to BJP based on her discussions with her constituents," Yeddyurappa said. 

