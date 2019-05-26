Home States Karnataka

Naxal shadow moves out of Karnataka

Sources say there have been no Naxal activities for more than a year; last activity was in June 2018 in Chikkamagaluru

Published: 26th May 2019

Naxals

For representational purposes. (File | AFP)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The proscribed Communist Party of India (Maoist) or the Naxal movement has moved out of Karnataka as of now. Official sources on condition of anonymity told The New Indian Express that there has been no sighting or Naxal related-activity in the Naxal-affected districts of Chikamagaluru, Udupi, Dakshin Kannada, Shivamogga and Mysuru in more than one year.

“Besides no sighting of either the overground (OG) or underground (UG) cadres in the last one year, one of the biggest markers of the dwindling extremist Left movement in Karnataka was the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, which were held peacefully in the Naxal-affected districts. Not a single pamphlet to boycott polls was found anywhere in the state nor did the villagers report any case of intimidation from the Maoists,” said the officer.

“The top leaders of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) from the state - B.G. Krishnamurthy, his wife Hosaggade Prabha, Mundgaru Latha, Vikram Gowda, Vanajakshi and Angadi Pradeep have reportedly moved to Wayanad in Kerala, where they have been sighted and criminal cases have been registered against them,” said the officer.

Fearing arrest Krishnamurthy, who was till recently heading the Western Ghat zonal committee of the Maoists, had even skipped his father Kanu Gopalaiah’s funeral in Chikamagaluru in November last year. According to police records, the last sighting of some unidentified Naxal cadres in Karnataka was registered in June 2018 in Chikamagaluru district. “They were perhaps in transit because they did n0t indulge in any covert activity here,” he added.

The Karnataka government’s surrender policy of rehabilitation of the Maoists has attracted quite a few cadre members, who wanted to come out and lead a normal life. Since 2010 there have been 14 surrender cases of Naxalites, most of them were reported from Chikmagaluru.

Late editor-cum- activist Gauri Lankesh was member of the committee and had played a crucial part in encouraging Maoists to give up arms. She had championed their cause with the government and had pressed upon successive chief ministers to withdraw all cases against the underground cadres.

Karnataka in the late 80s was considered a sanctuary of the top Maoist cadres from the undivided Andhra Pradesh, who would took shelter in lodges on National Highways, said former director general and inspector general of police, ST Ramesh.

“The discussion in police and Intelligence circles in Karnataka in the late 80s was around the inputs that Maoists were using the state as a sanctuary. They would take shelter in lodges on the national highways. They later found base in Malnad belt, Agumbe Ghat, Dakshin Kannada, Shivamogga and Udupi where there was thick forest cover and tribal population,” he recalled.

The biggest support for the Naxals came from the Kudremukh National Park agitation, which drew the attention of their so far brightest activist-leader- Saketh Rajan. His encounter killing in February 2005 by police was the biggest blow to the banned movement.

TAGS
Naxals Karnataka Communist Party of India (Maoist)

