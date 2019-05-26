Parameshwara welcomed with hostile posters in Tumakuru

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: When Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara visited his home turf Tumakuru on Saturday, post-Lok Sabha results, he was greeted with ‘Parameshwara hatao’, ‘Congress bachao’ posters. A section of partymen are still angry with him for bringing JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda to contest from here. And their anger and hurt seem to have deepened with Gowda losing the election.

Parameshwara’s supporters who were quick to remove the posters appealed to the police to find out who the miscreants behind it were.

According to sources, the partymen were of the opinion that rebel Congress leaders including former MP S P Muddahanume Gowda and former Madhugiri MLA K N Rajanna should have been taken into confidence while deciding on the candidate. They felt that Muddahanumegowda should have been given the ticket instead of fielding Deve Gowda.

As if endorsing their opinion, BJP MP-elect G S Basavaraju said that he would have faced a tough fight if Muddahanumegowda were the coalition candidate.

Parameshwara told the media that both the Congress and the JD(S) leaders of the district would shoulder the responsibility for the poll defeat.“We have convinced Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to continue. Some of my supporters might have wanted me to become the CM,” he remarked.