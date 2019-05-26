Sombre mood descends on Gowda’s Bengaluru home

B R Udaya Kumar By

HASSAN: The drama over Hassan MP-elect Prajwal Revanna offering to give up the seat for his grandfather and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda shifted to Bengaluru on Friday evening with Prajwal arriving at the latter’s residence with his mother Bhavani and father Revanna in tow, only to a cold reception.

Family sources said that the senior Gowda was unmoved when Prajwal, his father H D Revanna and mother Bhavani tried to pacify him. Prajwal and Bhavani even broke down before Gowda while expressing their anguish over the electoral outcomes in Mandya and Tumakuru, but Gowda remained mum and only signalled to her to take a seat. He did not utter a word for nearly 10 minutes and sat clutching his forehead, the sources added. Except for Revanna, Prajwal, Bhavani, Channamma Devegowda and a few close associates, no one else was present, they added.

Stung by the loss in Tumkur and its political implications, Gowda ignored his grandson Prajwal’s proposal of contesting again from the home turf of Hassan. He is in a dilemma to take any decision at this time and has decided to wait and watch for a few more days in view of the fresh crisis in the coalition government headed by his son H D Kumaraswamy, the sources pointed out.

Gowda is believed to be getting information from his loyalists about the reactions of BJP leaders and the public. He is also rattled by increasing alleged differences in the family over the debacle in Mandya constituency.

Kumaraswamy, his wife Anitha, son Nikhil, and Transport minister D C Thammanna, who is also a minister, too called on Gowda on Friday. Nikhil too broke down while touching the feet of his grandfather, but Gowda consoled him and advised him not to lose patience. Gowda has decided not to debate the debacle and has restricted party leaders and workers from visiting his residence for a few days, the sources added.