Home States Karnataka

Sombre mood descends on Gowda’s Bengaluru home

Family sources said that the senior Gowda was unmoved when Prajwal, his father H D Revanna and mother Bhavani tried to pacify him.

Published: 26th May 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Prajwal Revanna

JD(S) general secretary Prajwal Revanna (File Photo | EPS)

By B R Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN: The drama over Hassan MP-elect Prajwal Revanna offering to give up the seat for his grandfather and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda shifted to Bengaluru on Friday evening with Prajwal arriving at the latter’s residence with his mother Bhavani and father Revanna in tow, only to a cold reception.

Family sources said that the senior Gowda was unmoved when Prajwal, his father H D Revanna and mother Bhavani tried to pacify him. Prajwal and Bhavani even broke down before Gowda while expressing their anguish over the electoral outcomes in Mandya and Tumakuru, but Gowda remained mum and only signalled to her to take a seat. He did not utter a word for nearly 10 minutes and sat clutching his forehead, the sources added. Except for Revanna, Prajwal, Bhavani, Channamma Devegowda and a few close associates, no one else was present, they added.

Stung by the loss in Tumkur and its political implications, Gowda ignored his grandson Prajwal’s proposal of contesting again from the home turf of Hassan. He is in a dilemma to take any decision at this time and has decided to wait and watch for a few more days in view of the fresh crisis in the coalition government headed by his son H D Kumaraswamy, the sources pointed out.  

Gowda is believed to be getting information from his loyalists about the reactions of BJP leaders and the public. He is also rattled by increasing alleged differences in the family over the debacle in Mandya constituency.

Kumaraswamy, his wife Anitha, son Nikhil, and Transport minister D C Thammanna, who is also a minister, too called on Gowda on Friday. Nikhil too broke down while touching the feet of his grandfather, but Gowda consoled him and advised him not to lose patience. Gowda has decided not to debate the debacle and has restricted party leaders and workers from visiting his residence for a few days, the sources added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deve Gowda Prajwal Revanna Karnataka jds Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp