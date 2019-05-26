Two rebel Karnataka Congress MLAs meet BJP's SM Krishna, spark off speculations 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As much as they would have disliked it, cameras captured Karnataka Congress MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi and Dr Sudhakar at BJP senior leader SM Krishna's residence on Sunday.

At a time when the Congress-JDS coalition government in the state is struggling to keep afloat, the two disgruntled legislators visited Krishna and were seen talking to BJP MLA R Ashoka.

The meeting came on the say Mandya MP-elect Sumalatha Ambareesh and BJP state President BS Yeddyurappa too visited the senior Vokkaliga leader.

While Yeddyurappa deemed it a coincidence, both Jarkiholi and Sudhakar insisted that theirs was only a courtesy visit to SM Krishna.



Miffed over being dropped from the coalition cabinet, Ramesh Jarkiholi has been at the forefront of gathering a team of disguntled Congress MLAs.

Sudhakar who was denied the chairmanship of state pollution control board after being appointed, also has dropped hints of considering quitting from the Congress time and again.

"SM Krishna is a senior leader and we only visited to inquire about his health. No other issues were discussed. I will let you know if I am resigning," said Jarkiholi when asked if he was considering jumping ships.

He insisted that he had a 'team' that he needed to discuss with before announcing his next move.

The Congress-JDS coalition is placed precariously after BJP won another assembly seat- Chincholi- in the recently concluded bypoll taking its tally to 105. Another wave of rebellion or dissent is expected to cause much damage to the coalition.