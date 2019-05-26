Home States Karnataka

Yettinahole project is unscientific: Saswatha Neeravari Horata Samithi

The Saswatha Neeravari Horata Samithi has welcomed the NGT’s nod to the Yettinahole project.

Published: 26th May 2019

Officials explain the Yettinahole project to Water Resources and Minor Irrigation Minister D K Shivakumar at a workshop in Bengaluru |nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

CHIKKBALLAPURA: The Saswatha Neeravari Horata Samithi has welcomed the NGT’s nod to the Yettinahole project. However, forum president R Anjaneya Reddy said the project itself is “unscientific” and “will not help the tail-end district of the project -- Kolar and Chikballapur.”

He said the project is based on “assumption” and it will help only the contractor. “The Detailed Project Report is not correct; the Central Water Commission and National Institute of Hydrology recommendations were not followed,” he said.

He said at most, water will reach only till Tumakuru. There is no question of lifting water from the Western Ghats as assumed by the government.

“The government failed to study the rainfall pattern in the Western Ghats. Although the rainy season is for three months, most of the rainfall takes place for only 30-40 days. Where is the question of pumping water in other days?” he asked.

