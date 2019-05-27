Home States Karnataka

A long way to the top

BJP had twice held power in the state - first as a coalition partner in 2006, then on its own in 2008.

Published: 27th May 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Once confined to a few pockets across the state, the rise of the BJP in Karnataka, the only Southern Indian State to have provided the saffron party with a solid base, is simple and complex at once.
Simply put, the BJP grew by occupying the vacuum created by the gradual disintegration of the erstwhile Janata Dal. What makes it complex however is the journey the BJP undertook, to become an alternative to the Janata Dal. This growth has been anything but linear but the results are there for all to see. A party which was once confined to a few pockets till a decade and a half ago has brought the entire state under the saffron spell.

As a centrist national-level political force, the Janata Dal was once the only alternative to the Congress in the State. Unlike other Southern States, there was no strong regional party that emerged in Karnataka. But in the 1990s, when the Janata Dal finally disintegrated, the BJP moved up one spot, from third place to second.

From this stage, the BJP has grown from strength to strength. It twice held power in the state - first as a coalition partner in 2006, then on its own in 2008. Since 2004, it has kept improving its performance in Lok Sabha elections and nearly swept the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by winning 25 of the 28 seats.
Here’s the complex part. It was not just a replacement of the centrist politics of the Janata Dal with the BJP’s right-wing ideology. The process involved multiple social, political and cultural strategies to stitch together a rainbow coalition of social groups, once the mainstay of the Congress. As the BJP began to grow by taking the support of new groups, it had to traverse some rough patches of ideological conflicts, personality clashes, embarrassing compromises and splits and mergers.

In the process, however, the BJP lost its original character of a cadre-based cohesive political party with unflinching faith in the right-wing ideology. Today’s BJP is an amalgamation of motley groups such as those with an RSS background, deserters from the Janata Dal and the Congress, business tycoons who wanted to try their luck in politics and others who were virtually bought over by the BJP from other parties,  under its infamous Operation Kamala.
Founded at the national level in 1980, the BJP remained a marginal player in Karnataka politics for a decade except during a brief period (1983-85) when it backed the minority Janata Party government of Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde. In the 1983 Assembly elections, the BJP unexpectedly won 18 seats. In the two elections that followed (1985 and 1989) it won four and two seats respectively. The next decade (1990s) saw the BJP gaining significance by winning sufficient seats to become the main opposition party in the State Assembly (40 seats in 1994 and 44 in 1999).

By then, the BJP had grown in stature at the national level as well as in other northern States. It formed the coalition Government at the Centre in 1998 and 1999 under the charismatic leadership of A.B. Vajpayee. In Karnataka, however, the party’s base was not growing. But for the relatively better performance in 1998 Lok Sabha polls, neither the Ram Janmabhoomi movement nor the Vajpayee wave helped it spread much in Karnataka. It tried to polarize voters by creating controversies around the Idgah Maidan issue in Hubli and the Bababudangiri Shrine in Chikmagalur but only with limited success.

For a breakthrough, the party needed a change in its social profile, which started just before the 2004 Assembly elections, with the influx of many leaders from the Janata Dal. In 1990, Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi unceremoniously dismissed the then Chief Minister Veerendra Patil, a popular Lingayat leader and the community shifted its loyalties to the Janata Dal. Now with the disintegration of the Janata Dal, they threw their weight behind the BJP.

The second boost came many years later, in 2006, when the BJP formed a coalition government with a breakaway faction of the JDS led by H.D. Kumaraswamy on a rotational power-sharing arrangement. But Kumaraswamy withdrew his support when the time came to hand over power, creating a sympathy wave in BJP’s Chief Minister candidate B.S. Yeddyurappa’s favour, a Lingayat.
Meanwhile, the party also assiduously cultivated the right-hand faction of Dalits, the scheduled tribes of Central Karnataka, Bunts and Billavas of Coastal Karnataka, and OBCs across the State by employing a variety of means ranging from sheer indoctrination to the lure of political office.
In 2008, the sympathy wave, combined with the cultivation of these groups, bagged the BJP 110 seats in the Assembly, three short of a simple majority. The BJP formed the first ever Government in Southern India with the help of independents. In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 19 seats, the highest during the pre-Modi era.

But, both in 2008 and 2013, the BJP fell short of a simple majority in the Assembly polls. In 2018, in spite of a strong bid, it fell short of nine seats to reach the majority mark. This was after trying every trick in its book and even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi descended on the scene. 
Then what changed for it in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections? Along with the appeal of the national security centred narrative that Modi introduced on the eve of the elections, the BJP unwittingly got its social coalition further strengthened by the decision of the JDS to tie-up with the Congress. This move alienated the Vokkaligas in the Old Mysore region who had stayed away from the BJP so far. The family-centric policies of the JDS did not help their cause as well.

Paired with the Lingayat votes in the North, the anti-Congress Vokkaliga vote in the South further reinforced the BJP. The JDS, which once prevented the BJP from becoming a pan-Karnataka party, was now responsible for the Vokkaliga vote consolidation.
Now, the social coalition of the BJP seems complete and unshakable at least for the time being.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp