BJP books rooms in Goa for rebel MLAs

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Operation Lotus appears to be picking up pace, with news coming in that 40 rooms have been booked in two hotels, Taj Fort Aguada and Kingfisher Villa, in Candolim, Goa. Some dissident Congress and JDS MLAs are likely to check in at any time on Sunday.

The coalition is also ready to induct several disgruntled MLAs into the cabinet.

The news comes a day after after Belagavi MLA Suresh Angadi said that a change of guard will take place as several Congress MLAs are keen to join the BJP.

However, a section of the BJP leadership is waiting for the right moment to strike and destabilise the government, once Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumes office.

Sources said that several Congress MLAs have already held talks with BJP leaders in Bengaluru, before arriving

in Goa.

“The legislators made a commitment to the BJP that they would defect once their demands are met by the saffron party. BJP leaders, who are coordinating with Congress dissidents, are confident that the BJP will not fail this time,” said sources.

MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who is expected to reach Goa, was busy meeting BJP leaders in Bengaluru on Sunday evening. Jarkiholi has already admitted that he would resign. BJP leaders, including R Ashoka, are expected to expedite the operation from Goa.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Umesh Katti said that a BJP government would come to power in Karnataka within a week. “The coalition government in the state has no moral right to continue,’’ he added.