Irked by media, JDS places gag order on its spokespersons

The letter comes after Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has time and again accused the media of showing him, his coalition government and his son Nikhil Kumar in poor light. 

Former Prime Minister and JDS national president HD Deve Gowda during a press conference. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The humiliating defeat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections seems to have perturbed the JDS so much that it no longer wants to interact with the media. In its legislative party meet on Friday, the party decided to gag all its spokespersons, asking them not to appear on television debates or give interviews or quotes to the media.

“During the legislative party meeting, the national president and the state president of the JDS have decided that no spokesperson of the party shall participate in television debates or give quotes or statements to the media henceforth,” a letter signed by JDS secretary M S Narayana to members of the party said

JDS spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed said, “We believe that some media houses got sops from the BJP to peddle news affecting the overall campaign of the Lok Sabha elections. We think that some media is biased against the JDS and have been bought by the BJP.”

The move, however, has not gone down well with JDS leaders who insist that it is nothing more than a displacement of agitation. “When you lose something in such a humiliating way, you want someone else to take the blame. This is just a process of blaming the media for our own shortcomings,” a party leader, who did not wish to be named, said.

The letter comes after Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has time and again accused the media of showing him, his coalition government and his son Nikhil Kumar in poor light. 

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp