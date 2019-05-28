3 Disgruntled MLAs will be ministers: Satish Jarkiholi   

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Forest Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Monday claimed that some ministers have agreed to relinquish their position in the state cabinet to make way for disgruntled legislators. Speaking to the media before boarding a flight for Bengaluru at Sambra airport on Monday, he said, “In the recently held cabinet meeting, many MLAs came forward to give up their posts to save the government. But the government is yet to take a call on who should be dropped.”

“Three disgruntled MLAs will get ministerial berths for sure. I am not aware who those three MLAs are. Top leaders of the party will opt out of the cabinet and offer their post to the disgruntled legislators to save the government.”

Stating that if general elections become unavoidable, then we will face it together, he said in this crucial moment the government is ready to welcome senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge into state politics.

On his brother and rebel Congress leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, Satish said, “I will not try to convince the former minister anymore. I had tried to convince him three months ago. I am not aware of him meeting with former chief minister S M Krishna.” “We will let wait and watch how the plans plotted by the BJP to take down our government unfolds.”